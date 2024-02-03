CBN may convert $30bn forex in individuals domiciliary account to naira

There are indications that Operators of domiciliary accounts in Nigeria banking Public will get a ride shock soon!

This will be a major policy shift by the President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal government will soon order the conversion of foreign currencies sitting idly in individuals’ and corporate organisations’ domiciliary accounts to naira at a rate to be determined by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

By implication, the government will put a lien on money in domiciliary accounts.

The aim, YOUNEWS learnt is to stabilise the national currency, which earlier this week recorded its worst performance in history

A source said that the Federal Government would not fold its arms and continue to watch some individuals hoarding foreign currencies at the expense of the naira.

The source said, “The problem of dollar scarcity is an elite problem. You will notice that this happens at the end and the beginning of a new month. That is when the exchange rate goes up. Invariably, that is when governors collect FAAC (Federal Account Allocation Committee) allocations. Whatever the connection, we don’t know.

“This is not only a political issue, but it is also an economic issue that must be addressed. Genuine demands driven by economic activities can’t bring this huge pressure. By June, dollar demands are supposed to have gone down when Dangote Refinery must have started”

YOUNEWS’ checks revealed that there is no country in the world where people open domiciliary accounts to keep dollars.

It happens only in Nigeria. In Nigeria today, there are over $30bn in domiciliary accounts of individuals. It is in the CBN account. The records are there

That is why the Federal government is making moves to address the issue.

Another clear indications that the federal government is eyeing individuals domiciliary account via CBN order came to the fore weeks back.

President Bola Tinubu administration, said in September last year that it was looking to attract funds held in domiciliary accounts and those held by Nigerians abroad into massive investments in various sectors of the economy.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, had disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, Nigerians have huge funds in domiciliary accounts and hold large sums abroad, which can be deployed to rejuvenate the economy, adding that his team was working to provide the needed environment to attract such funds into the local economy.

Edun said Nigerians in the Diaspora were also expected to play a significant role in the fresh move to take the economy to a position of high growth through productivity and efficient management of resources.

The minister had said, “What we can see is that really, there are quite substantial sources of foreign exchange in Nigeria.

“There is a lot of cash outside the system, which if brought into the system, increases the money supply of dollars, increases in reserves and so forth.

There are funds in domiciliary accounts, which if you give people the incentives they will utilise for investment in Nigeria.

“Nigerians in Nigeria have huge holdings of foreign currencies in banks and financial institutions abroad.

“We need to provide the environment that brings those funds home to choose to invest in the Nigerian economy rather than foreign economies, which is what they are doing right now.

“If you place money in a bank abroad, you’re investing in a foreign economy. Finally, we also have a huge source of funds from the Diaspora.

“Nigerians living and working abroad, who of course, have their families here and who are interested in keeping a presence here; we have to encourage them to be willing to save in Nigeria, perhaps by improving payment mechanisms; so we have to do a lot to aim at them.

“There is plenty of hope and it is our determination to put in place the kind of structures and incentive framework that brings Nigeria money abroad and even Nigeria money outside the system into the financial and economic system to work, to create jobs for Nigerians.”

YOUNEWS however posits that the policy would likely cause uproar and even hoopla in the system.

YOU EWS investigation shows that the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2021 had assured members of the public that it will not convert the foreign exchange in the domiciliary accounts of customers into naira, as purported on social media.

A circulation purportedly issued by the CBN claimed that the regulator had directed deposit money banks and international money transfer operators to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira.

But in a circular issued to debunk the claim, the CBN said it would never contemplate such a line of action, adding that the speculation was completely false and aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market.

The circular titled, ‘CBN categorically denies and strongly condemns peddlers of rumour on domiciliary account holdings.’ was signed by the Director of Corporate Communication, Osita Nwanisobi.

It read in part, “We wish to reiterate that the bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate any such line of action.

“The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market.