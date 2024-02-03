EFCC, CBN heads meet Finance Minister over Naira free fall

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede; and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, met in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting centered on how to enhance the efficiency of the financial system and also stabilise the naira.

The official X of the Federal Ministry of Finance posted, “The meeting highlighted our continuous efforts in aligning monetary and fiscal policies, underscored by a commitment to the rule of law.”

The EFCC chairman was quoted to have “reaffirmed the commission’s support for these initiatives, emphasising his dedication to enhancing (the) integrity of financial regulations.”

To boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market, the apex bank on Wednesday ordered Deposit Money Banks to sell their excess dollar stock by February 1, 2024. Some bank officials stated that the directive boosted dollar supply a bit in the foreign exchange market this week.

The CBN, which disclosed this in a new circular released on Wednesday, also warned lenders against hoarding excess foreign currencies for profit.

According to officials, the central bank believes some commercial banks hold long-term foreign exchange positions to enable them to profit from the volatile movements of exchange rates.

CBN in the week asked authorised dealers in the financial market to be transparent.

It noted that “…deliberate attempts to create price distortions by reporting false transaction details amounts to market manipulation, which will not be tolerated and henceforth face sanctions.”

YOUNEWS learnt that the key aim of the meeting is because the CBN and the security agencies would need to beam their searchlights on politicians and government officials who are hoarding dollars in their homes..

” That is the next step, to reawaken the Naira from free fall”