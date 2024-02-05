Blackout as national grid collapses — first in 2024, restored !

The national grid, on Sunday, collapsed to zero megawatts, leading to a total blackout nationwide.

This is the first time the grid has collapsed this year. The grid had collapsed three consecutive times in 2023.

In separate statements posted on social media, power distribution companies (DisCos) blamed the blackout currently experienced nationwide on the collapse of the grid, managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Data from TCN’s generation trend said the grid collapsed at about 11am on Sunday, leading to a drop in the system’s capacity from 2,407 megawatts (MW) to just 31MW by mid-day, and to zero by 1pm.

The DisCos, in the statements on Sunday, asked customers to stay calm while the grid is being repaired.

The management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) wishes to inform its valued customers that the power outage being experienced is as a result of a system failure from the national grid at 11:21 hours today, 4th February 2024 which has led to a nationwide power outage,” AEDC said in a statement.

Happily, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid has been fully restored.

The national power grid had collapsed in the early hours of Sunday, causing a blackout across the nation.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, Ndidi Mbah, the general manager of TCN’s public affairs, blamed the incident on gas supply constraints that continuously affect the stability of the grid.

“The grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 11:21 Hours today with Ibom power islanded, feeding Eket, Ekim, Itu & Uyo transmission substations, during the period of partial disturbance,” TCN said.

She also said the transmission company will investigate the cause of the tripping of Sapele Steam and Egbin power generating units.