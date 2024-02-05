Bukar Ibrahim, ‘three-term’ ex-Yobe governor, dies in Saudi Arabia

Bukar Ibrahim, the first civilian governor of Yobe state, has died in a Saudi Arabia hospital.

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, confirmed the death of Ibrahim, a three-term governor of the state.

He was 73 years old when he died.

In a statement, Mamman Mohammed, the governor’s spokesperson, said Ibrahim died on Sunday and would be buried in Saudi Arabia.

He said condolences are to be received by the governor at the government house in Damaturu, the state capital.

Ibrahim first served as the governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993 before the military took over the government.

Following transition to civilian rule, he contested again for election and became governor serving from May 1999 to May 2007.

After his term as governor, he was elected to the senate to represent the Yobe east constituency.

He ran for re-election in the April 2011 senatorial contest on the ANPP platform and defeated Lawan Zarami at the polls.

In 2017, the former governor was involved in a sex scandal when he was caught on camera frolicking with two young women.