Dangote, others splash cash on high-flying Super Eagles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, Bayelsa State Government and Zenith Bank have rewarded high-flying Super Eagles with various cash gifts.

Dangote has given the team 100 Million Naira for going past Angola and reaching the AFCON semifinal.

Bayelsa State Government has already donated $40,000 to the team, which has already been shared, while Zenith Bank gave them a cash gift of 40 Million Naira.

More cash gifts are expected to be lavished on the Super Eagles as they gun for a fourth AFCON crown in Cote d’Ivoire.