Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Dangote, others splash cash on high-flying Super Eagles

Dangote, others splash cash on high-flying Super Eagles

YouNews February 5, 2024 Celebrity, Entertainment, Press Release, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 136 Views

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, Bayelsa State Government and Zenith Bank have rewarded high-flying Super Eagles with various cash gifts.

Dangote has given the team 100 Million Naira for going past Angola and reaching the AFCON semifinal.

Bayelsa State Government has already donated $40,000 to the team, which has already been shared, while Zenith Bank gave them a cash gift of 40 Million Naira.

More cash gifts are expected to be lavished on the Super Eagles as they gun for a fourth AFCON crown in Cote d’Ivoire.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Protesters block Niger bridge over extortion

Tipper drivers in Onitsha, the commercial centre of Anambra, on Tuesday protested and blocked the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023