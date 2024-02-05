Ekiti gov orders post trauma therapy for released Kidnapped Pupils

Biodun Oyebanji, governor of Ekiti, has

commended the security agencies over release of kidnapped pupils in Ekiti

He said the “collaborative efforts” that led to the release of kidnapped pupils and a staff member of Apostolic Faith School in the state.

The school children regained their freedom early Sunday morning.

The pupils, a driver, and a teacher, were abducted on Monday, January 29, from their school bus in Ekiti state.

They were heading to Emure-Ekiti when the assailants intercepted their bus at Eporo-Ekiti.

In a statement, Olayinka Oyebode, Oyebanji’s special adviser on media, said the governor expressed “profound appreciation” to President Bola Tinubu for “giving specific directives that put the search and rescue mission on top gear”.

“He also thanks the security agencies for their collaborative efforts during the search for the students, just as he extends appreciation to Ekitikete home and abroad for their support during the security situation experienced last week,” the statement reads.

“The Governor, who kept vigil with Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele till 3.00 am to ensure the release of the children, acknowledges the solidarity shown by his colleagues governors, former governors of the state as well as religious leaders and traditional rulers.

He also thanks members of the Ekiti State Caucus in the National Assembly and members of the state House of Assembly for their support.

“And more importantly, we thank God for everything.”

The governor directed Oyebanji Filani, commissioner for health and human services, to take the children to the state’s teaching hospital for “proper medical treatment and post trauma therapy”.

Oyebanji said his administration is determined to “stamp out crime and criminality from the state by making the environment unbearable for criminals operating under whatever guise