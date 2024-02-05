Housing Crisis heightens in Canada, 2/3 renters unaffordable

Even as housing markets cool in some areas, housing affordability in Canada is the worst in over four decades due, in part, to sustained post-pandemic inflation and comparatively higher interest rates.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation — the federal Crown corporation responsible for administering Canada’s National Housing Act — affordability is defined as mortgage or rent payments that do not exceed more than 30 per cent of a household’s gross monthly income.

If a family makes $50,000 per year before taxes, for instance, anything more than $15,000 per year (or $1,250 per month) spent on rent would put them in an unaffordable situation.

Unaffordable housing situations have been shown to have serious negative outcomes related to communities’ health, crime rates, homelessness, the well-being of children and economic growth.

Accordingly, younger generations are deferring the homeownership dream because of their inability to secure mortgage financing, limited entry-level homeownership options and insufficient incomes.

To date, most research and policy work has focused on homeownership, with little emphasis on understanding the current state of rental affordability. It is becoming increasingly important to address affordability, as demand for rental housing has surged since homeownership is becoming out of reach.