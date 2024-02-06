AFCON: Nigerian greatest fear ahead match with S/Africa

It’s Nigeria vs South Africa in the semi final.

YOUNEWS understands that Nigerians are expressing greatest fear ahead match with South Africa.

“We are scoring enough to win games

In all matches played so far we scored a goal

Spain won the World Cup with 8 goals.. we should be able to score goals.

“What this means is that we need outside win in normal time than going into extra time,that can result into penalties shoot out. That south Africa goal keeper is a cat.He reminds me of late Erico in his days with ECN later NEPA.

Another commenter said : I would rather want to see us scoring two or three goals. One goal can be equalised and getting to extra time and penalty shout out.l don’t want to see us like that with the south Africans.

No goalkeeper had made a single save in a penalty shootout at AFCON 2023.

Untill last weekend when South Africa’s Ronwen Williams stopped four of Cape Verde’s five spot kicks to help Bafana Bafana advance to the semi-final.

The South African goalkeeper; Ronwen Williams has matched a record set in 1986

The highest number of penalty kicks saved by a goalkeeper in a shootout was four(4) by Helmuth Duckadam in the final of the 1986 UEFA Champions League between Steaua Bucharest of Romania and Barcelona. After 120 minutes of goalless encounter, the goalkeeper of the Romanian club saved all the kicks from the players of Barca.