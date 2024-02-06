AFCON: Osimhen suffers Stomach Ache, may miss S/Africa match

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is likely to miss the semi-final clash against South Africa. Nigeria will take on South Africa by 6pm on Wednesday.

The availability or unavailability of striker, Victor Osimhen for the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against South Africa is raising a lot of concerns.

According to a statement by the team on Monday, the Napoli striker is suffering from abdominal discomfort and has not traveled with the team to Bouaké, the city of Wednesday’s clash.

The 25-year-old can however join the rest of the squad on Tuesday if he is cleared by the team’s medics.

“Members of the team traveled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote D’Ivoire flight. Osimhen did not however make the trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm,” the statement read.

Despite scoring only one goal in the tournament so far, Osimhen has been one of the strong performers for the Eagles.

His partnership upfront with Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon has been one of the reasons the team has qualified for their 16th AFCON semi-final.

Nigeria will face South Africa at the Stade De La Paix, Bouake at 6 pm.