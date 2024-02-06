Supercomputer picks Nigeria favourite to win AFCON

According to the latest Opta supercomputer prediction, Nigeria is now the favourite to lift the trophy with a 28.8 per cent chance.

Following the conclusion of the round of 16 matches and the elimination of tournament favourites Senegal and Morocco, Nigeria is now the favourite to win the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to the latest Opta supercomputer prediction, Nigeria is now the favourite to lift the trophy with a 28.8 per cent chance.

The Super Eagles have picked up maximum points without conceding after their 1-1 draw in the opening game against Equatorial Guinea.

Mali is the second favourite on the supercomputer’s prediction list with a chance of 14.7% after beating Burkina Faso to advance to the quarterfinals.

The host country, Ivory Coast, holds the third spot with a 13.5% chance of winning, followed by DR Congo and Cape Verde as fourth and fifth favourites with winning chances of 9.4% and 8.8%, respectively.