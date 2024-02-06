US Visa lottery :Again, Nigeria not qualified for 2025

Nigeria remains on the list of countries ineligible to apply for the Diversity Visa Programme.

This also applies to 17 other countries, which have been excluded for the past couple of years.

Bangladesh Brazil Canada China Colombia Dominica El Salvador Haiti Honduras India Jamaica Mexico Nigeria Pakistan Philippines South Korea Venezuela Vietnam

The United States of America last year opened applications for the registration process for the Diversity Visa (DV) Programme for the fiscal year 2025

The DV programme aims to offer a special chance for individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

For the FY2025 programme, individuals from countries who have sent more than 50,000 of their nationals to the United States in the past five years are ineligible to apply.