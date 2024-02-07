3 persons, over 50 cows die, as Truck Falls Off Bridge

No fewer than three persons were killed while three others were injured on Tuesday after a truck fell off an overhead bridge in Jos, plateau state.

The three persons were trapped under the vehicle and died, adding that about 50 cows were also killed in the incident.

The incident happened when the truck was climbing the flyover bridge situated within the Gada Biu/Kabong community when it suddenly fell.

The truck driver lost control on the Kabong flyover bridge and more than 50 cows dead, littered on the ground. Some passengers were trapped under the vehicle as well.

Both the dead and the injured victims had been evacuated to the hospital.