Afikuyomi Trains Lawyers on AI (Artificial Intelligence), TechLaw

The Liberty Semper Fidelis, LP, a law firm based in Lagos and Abuja with correspondent offices in Accra, London and Atlanta, will today, Wednesday, commence a three-day workshop and retreat for its lawyers and other members of staff.

The training is in a bold move aimed at preparing them for pioneering what is known as TechLaw in legal practice in the country.

The workshop which is being organised by the Centre for Legal Studies, the training arm of the law firm, has as its theme: ‘Transforming the Future of Law Practice’ will be held at the Arcade Sinclair Suites in the Central Business District, Abuja and will have resource persons from prominent law firms, universities and legal institutions across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In a statement signed by its Principal Partner, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, the focus will be on how the legal practice in Nigeria can adopt advanced use of technology in the delivery of justice in a similar manner as the financial services sector has used FinTech as a cutting edge application for improved service delivery.

“The workshop is to make us understand the Nigerian technology law landscape and appreciate the import of innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in law and Justice. Thus, we will learn more about digital law, technology applications in law, and using new technology to improve our services to our clients and also help the justice sector of the economy to grow and comply with global best practices.

“We hope to use the workshop to set the standard for our slogan: ‘Faithful to the Brief’ by ensuring that all Partners and Associates know that we aim to ensure that technology becomes the driver for change and positive transformation in the practice of law”, Afikuyomi stated.

Among the resource persons who will lead discussions during the workshop are Dr. Gbenga Oduntan, an associate professor of international commercial law who also serves as Director of Studies and Chair of, the Research Ethics Advisory Group (REAG), Kent Law School, Elliot College, University of Kent Canterbury, UK, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, SAN, former Attorney General of Ekiti State and managing partner, Legal Resources Consortium, and Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, principal partner, AK and Co., and former Attorney General of Lagos State.

Others include Dr. Titi Hameed, the Director (Academics), Nigeria Law School, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Professor of Communications at the Baze University, Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Olowononi, a Senior Lecturer at the Nigeria Law School, Abuja, Mr. Suraju Olanrewaju, chairman of HEDA Resource Centre and Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), a coalition of anti-corruption organisations, Barr. Jude Igbanoi, Deputy Law Editor and Group Head, Legal and Compliance Services, THISDAY Group of Newspapers

Oduntan will speak on “Practice Research and Guidance on Cybersecurity and the Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Domestic/International Litigation and Arbitration” as well as “Current Legal Issues and Aspects in Air and Space Law”. Fapohunda will address the workshop on “Utilising Press Presence and Social Media Positioning Successfully in Legal Practice”. Kazeem will address the workshop on “Managing a Modern Law Firm” while Hameed will handle the issue of “Ethics and Professional Responsibilities Required in Legal Practice”.

Suraju’s topic is “Perspectives Strategies on Current Legal Practice in the Area of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Law” while Adeniyi is to handle the issues of “Marketing and Communication Strategy for a Law Firm in the Age of Artificial Intelligence” as well as “Outdoor Team Building and Exercises Focussing on Effective Communication, Problem Solving and Collaboration”. Also, Olowononi will handle the issue of “Interfacing with Regulatory Agencies for Effective Corporate and Property Law Practice in Nigeria”.

According to Afikuyomi, the nation’s justice sector will gain from the workshop as the firm intends to send the various papers and submissions to relevant committees and sessions of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the leadership of the judiciary.