Another Gas Explosion in Lagos, One dies, three injured

It has happened again , just few day after 11 families were rendered homeless when a fire resulting from a gas explosion razed down their home in the Ojokoro area of Lagos State.

Now, one person has reportedly died while three sustained varying degrees of injuries following a gas explosion that happened at Julee Gas Station, along Iyana School, Isashi Road, Iba, in Lagos.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Head, Public Education, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru, confirmed the incident.

He revealed that the cause of the fire incident was the process of trans-loading gas from the truck into the plant’s surface tank.

Shakiru noted that the men from the Ojo and Ajegunle Fire Stations, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and police were at the scene.

He added, “The fire involved three LPG gas trucks of different storage capacity and a security post in the plant premises. Ojo and Ajegunle Fire Stations, LASEMA, and policemen were present to put off the fire quickly and ensure security.

The fire emanated from one of the trucks while discharging its contents into the plant surface storage tank.

“A male adult suffered severe burns beyond recognition in one of the trucks and was recovered dead. Three other male adults were reportedly rescued with varying degrees of burn injuries and taken to a nearby hospital on arrival of the State Fire and Rescue Service.”