Court Orders FG To Fix Prices Of Goods In 7 Days

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government to fix the prices of goods and petroleum products within seven days.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa gave the order yesterday while delivering judgment in a suit No FHC/L/CS/869/2023, filed by human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, against the Price Control Board and the Attorney-General of the Federation, listed as the first and second defendants.

The judge specifically ordered the government to fix the price of milk, flour, salt, sugar, bicycles, and their spare parts, matches, motorcycles and their spare parts, motor vehicles and their spare parts as well as petroleum products, which includes diesel, Premium Motor Spirit and kerosene.

Falana had approached the court to determine whether by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act., the first respondent is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods that are of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act.

At the hearing of the case on Wednesday, the plaintiff, Falana informed the court that the motion on notice was premised on Section 4 (1) of the Price Control Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He also told the court that the defendants in the suit have been served with the processes since it was filed in May 2023, but refused and failed to file any response or counter to it.

Falana consequently urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought since there is no counter from the respondents.

While reacting, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), through his media aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, said, “As soon as we have a copy of the judgement, we will study it.

” On the long run, we will take a decision that is in the best interest of the country.

“Rest assured that this government will always have the interest of the masses at heart.”