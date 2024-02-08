EFCC Quizzes Ex-Minister Sirika’s Brother Over N8bn Aviation Contract

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Abubakar Ahmad Sirika, the immediate younger brother of the former minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika.

Ahmad Sirika was reportedly arrested by the anti-graft agency on Sunday, February 4, 2024, over an investigation of the aviation ministry.

Ahmad Sirika was alleged to have been arrested over an N8 billion aviation ministry probe under Sirika, when he was awarded contracts even though he is a civil servant, a deputy director on Level 16.

While in office as minister, Sirika was accused of conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, contract inflation, criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to N8,069,176,864.

According to the EFCC, the amount was for four aviation contracts from the former minister to a company known as Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his younger brother.

The anti-graft agency said apart from being listed as the company’s MD/CEO, Abubakar is the sole signatory to the company’s two accounts, domiciled in Zenith and Union banks.