Forex crisis: EFCC targets dollar racketeers with 7,000-man task force

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has come up with another strategy to curb naira free fall against Dollar.

As part of running from pillar to post, to reduce the pressure on the naira, the presidency has instructed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to raised a 7,000-man special task force across its 14 zonal commands to clamp down on dollar racketeers.

The spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the commission had summoned the proprietors of private universities and other schools charging tuition in dollars.

The naira has been on a free fall against the dollar in the past weeks with the currency losing value against the greenback.

In the past weeks, the naira had plunged from about 900/dollar to over 1,400/dollar at the official market.

Oyewale said, “The EFCC has raised a special task force in all its zonal commands for the enforcement of extant laws against currency mutilation and dollarization of the economy.

“The taskforce, inaugurated by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Ola Olukoyede, was raised to protect the economy from abuses, leakages and distortions exposing it to instability and disruption

“Already, the commission has made some arrests of perpetrators of issuance of invoices in dollars and mutilation of the naira in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

“Also, proprietors of private universities and other institutions of higher learning charging fees in dollars have been invited by the Commission.

“The commission is committed to the enforcement of all laws in place for the reflation and stimulation of the economy.”

The CBN Act, 2007, stipulates that the currency notes issued by the CBN “shall be the legal tender for the payment of any amount in Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the Act stipulates that any person(s) who contravenes this provision is guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a prescribed fine or six months imprisonment.

YOUNEWS recall that the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, had last Friday met with the CBN Governor and the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to proffer solutions to the naira crisis.