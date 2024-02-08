Nollywood Actress, Ethel Ekpe is dead !

Nigerian film anctress, Ethel Ekpe, who played the role of Segi in Basi and Company, a sitcom that ran on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) from 1986 to 1990, has died.

The University of Calabar graduate reportedly died of cancer on Monday.

With her death Nollywood and the Creative sector have lost another veteran Actress

She was a cast of Ken Saro wiwa’s basi and company as Segi, Amaka Igwe’s Forever and recently Sons of Caliphate.

She was the epitome of beauty and creativity as she delivered every role with excellence.

Director general of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Dr Shaibu Husseini announced her death in a Facebook post on Monday night.

The post read:

“(Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa titled ‘Basi and Company’ has passed on.

“The actress and later day Pastor and star of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Forever’ and most recently ‘Sons of the Caliphate” reportedly died of Cancer today in Lagos.

“She will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter Ethel, after her. Good night good woman!”

The deceased also stars in Aguila Njamah’s Heartbeat, Tchidi Chikere’s Speak the Word and Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen’s Traumatised