Nwabali emerges hero of Nigeria vs South African match

YouNews February 8, 2024

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged the hero of the match after saving two of the South African’s penalty kicks.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the last penalty.

Ola Aina was the only Nigerian who missed his kick.

The Wednesday match, at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Cote d’Ivoire, saw both sides give good account of themselves.

The first goal of the match was scored by Super Eagles On-Field Captain, William Troost-Ekong, from the penalty spot.

This followed a foul on Nigeria’s top striker and African Footballer of the Year 2023, Victor Osimhen, in the 18 yard box.

South Africa equally converted its penalty kick after a player was fouled in the 18 yard box of the Super Eagles.

