Redeemer’s University graduates (LL.B.) kick as Law School refuses them

Two years after graduation, Law graduates at Redeemer’s University (RUN) in Osun State are yet to be admitted to Law Schools.

And now the students are up in arms, claiming they cannot take it any longer.

Though the School is claiming accreditation for Law, graduates of its Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) programme are complaining that they cannot go to law school.

Some frustrated graduates said they had waited hopelessly for two years and could not risk another year without proceeding.

A former law student at the school said that although students were rushed during their final exams for pre-law school training, they hadn’t been admitted to the Nigerian Law School (NLS) two years later.

The student said that before graduation, the faculty lecturers boasted full accreditation status from the National University Commission and the Council of Legal Education but no one had been called up upon graduation.

According to this source, concerned students wrote to the management of the institution and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which birthed the university, in 2023 but got no response.

“We also wrote to Pastor Leke Adeboye, who said he was not in the capacity to take action except the school management contacted them at the time.

Several parents of the graduates wrote to the school, but no reasonable response was given except ‘let’s keep hoping’.

To date, the school hasn’t once addressed us concerning this issue and has disrespected our plea for official communication,” the student said.

He said the representative of the Redeemer’s University Alumni Association promised them feedback on their complaint but failed to do so.

“It got to the point that the spokesperson of the RUN alumni association gaslighted us on our set alumni WhatsApp group chat, claiming the school is ‘up and doing’ as regards this issue.

Our mates are now our seniors because of the principle of seniority in law,” the student explained.

“We demand compensation for the intentional waste of our precious two years, official communication as to the state of our admission into the NLS, a public apology to the parents and students for outrightly disregarding our call for official communication, and, lastly, our outright admission into the NLS.”