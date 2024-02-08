Super Eagles survives Bafana bafana penalty scare

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Wednesday night, February 7, 2024, qualified for the final of the on-going 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

After a barren first half at the Stade Bouake, the three-time champions broke the deadlock in the 67th minute of play via a perfect penalty kick by Skipper William Troost-Ekong after danger man Victor Osimhen was brought down in the South African box.

Osimhen, the African Footballer of the Year, seemed to have made victory more sure with his second goal of the tournament in the 85th minute but it was ruled out after VAR check for a pre-goal infringement.

Major interesting things about thematch was that; Just when it seemed that the favourites had carried the day, Bafana Bafana forced the match into extra 30 minutes by equalizing on the dot of 90 minutes via a penalty kick converted by Teboho Mokoena.

The extra time produced no goals, forcing the match into shootouts.

And that was the dreaded part of the game Nigerians were praying should not happen

Though, in the end Nigeria won after Nwabali caught two of the South African kicks.

It was not without drama and theatrics of football.

