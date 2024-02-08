Tinubu to Super Eagles: “Go… Soar in the AFCON Final. Well done, boys”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Nigerian national team, following Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the ongoing 2024 CAF African Cup of Nations Semi-Final match on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 score line in full play time and extra time at the Stade de la Paix in Cote d’Ivoire.

The victory over the South African side has qualified Nigeria for the final match of this year’s CAF’s African Cup of Nations.

Reacting to the hard-fought victory, President Tinubu, on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, eulogized the Super Eagles for their achievement, charging them to go on to achieve victory at the final of the tournament.

From the Southernmost cape of Africa to the Plains of Mauritania and the coast of West Africa….You have made us all Proud to be Nigerians!

“Go… Soar in the AFCON Finals. Well done, boys”, he wrote.

The Super Eagles are gunning for their 4th AFCON title. Their previous wins came in 1980, 1994 and 2013.