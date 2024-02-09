Confusion asTinubu condoles on Asagba of Asaba’s Death at 99 yrs +, Palace says he’s alive !

There are confusions over the report on passing on of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien.

The Palace on Thursday, said the revered traditional ruler was only hospitalized and not dead.

Curiously, prominent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, have been commiserating with the monarch’s family and Delta state following the reported death of the first class traditional ruler in the early hours of Thursday.

"His Royal Majesty is only hospitalized. If the worse comes to the worse, we will make it open".

“His Royal Majesty is only hospitalized. If the worse comes to the worse, we will make it open”.

Similarly, when contacted to respond to the rumours, the member representing Oshimili South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Bridget Anyafulu said: ” I don’t know anything about that.”

There were rumours in the early hours of Thursday that the 99 years old monarch who will clock100 years on July 28 this year had passed on, causing anxiety in Asaba the State capital.

Obi Prof Chike Edozien had in a message to mark the New Year and kick-start his centenary birthday celebration lamented the sorry state of things in the country.

He had said in part: “I am very happy to be here alive and healthy to celebrate my 100-year birthday.