FRSC Officer, Ogunrinde for burial today

Today is the burial, lowering into the grave, to be left all alone, of Adebowale Emmanuel Ogunrinde.Sources said he died after a brief illness on Sunday, February 4,2024.

By noon, today February, 9,2024 Ogunrinde one of the fans of YOUNEWS would have been committed to mother Earth.

He was an officer with Federal Road Safety A Corps. He began working with the FRSC since 1991.

He was due to retire next year. He had served the Corps meritoriously in several capacities.

Affectionately called Dudu1, by many, Adebowale Akanji Emmanuel Ogunride was born on January 27,1967.

He began his early life at Oro, Kwara State. There he attended the elementary Primary School.

Noteworthy, his cool, calm, kind and good natured mien , came to the fore, even at that very early stage in life.

He was a rallying point, and his tutors recognized that..Being the first child in the family also placed a responsibility on him.. He was known to be a mature ‘boy’.

After the elementary school, he then moved on for his secondary school education at Erin-Ile.

His higher education was at Ondo State University, Akungba, Akoko, Ondo State and Lagos State University, Lagos.

YOUNEWS sources said, the higher education laurels and achievement were just means to a livelihood for him.

“He believes firmly in the highest form of education, being thought by the highest personage in the universe, Jehovah God, through His son, Jesus Christ”.

Know as a Jehovah’s Witnesses, a way of life and faith he lived for and showed commitment generally speaking.

He got baptized as a dedicated person to God at Ilesa, Osun State..at one of the yearly Conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses tagged ” Integrity Keepers”

YOUNEWS also understands that it is indelible in records that Ogunrinde pour the skilled, training and power of influence, he obtained from FRSC into furtherance of Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in his Zone, and beyond.

It is not uncommon to find him constantly volunteering to serve Conventioners at their yearly large gatherings.

“He trained many, and he would do so with all humility” One of his friends, Ajibode Olufemi Abel, reveal to our reporter.

His love story, we heard is full of interesting clips.. Well, he married his heartthrob Oluwakemi Shulamitte Adedara on April 4, 1998.

Significantly, the family roll out drums last year to celebrate 25th wedding anniversary.

Ogunrinde’s cool, calm mien.. kindness, helping hands.. few words amidst expansive, infectious tooth smiles, soothing, almost inaudible voice,yet firm and clear are what remains as memorabilia in remembrance of him.

There are uncountable moments he had bailed out many from what could have resulted into paying heavy fines, by way of intervention as FRSC officer..

For several persons, getting vehicle documents anew or and renewed is just a call away to Ogunride.

All of that opportunities are gone..at least, not from Dudu 1 again !

Today, as you read this, all that his his white set if teeth that shine out in contrast to his polished, glittering dark skin, would go down into the common grave of mankind.

What remain is the hope , hope of resurrection. Dudu himself preached it, believed it . Look forward to it.. After all hope is eternal.