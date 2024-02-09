Kidnapper’ Nabbed While Picking Ransom

Troops from 93 Battalion under 6 Bridget of the Nigerian Army has arrested a suspected female kidnapper while trying to pick ransom for an abducted victim in Taraba.

The female suspect, it was learnt, was married to a notorious criminal who is a second-in-command to late Hana Terwase.

The army spokesperson also disclosed that a female suspected kidnapper named Janet Igohia, 31, was arrested after picking up the sum of N1.5million, being ransom payment for an abducted victim at Chanchangi area in Takum LGA of the state.

Igohia, he said, revealed that she was married to Voryor Gata a notorious criminal and former second-in-command to the late Gana Terwase.

“She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba.

According to her, she had previously been married to high profile criminals such as late Terkibi Gemaga aka Mopol, a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops five years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase, another notorious criminal who was killed during a joint special force operation three years ago,” he said.

They also apprehended a notorious gunrunner dealing in arms and ammunition and supplying them to criminals within Taraba State and other parts of the country.

Spokesperson of the Bridget, Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde said the troops working on credible intelligence on the activities of the arms dealer arrested the suspect, Joshua Dutse Idah, 45.

He further explained that the troops had trailed the suspect, leading to his arrest in Ibbi town of Ibbi Local Government Area of the state while he was driving to Kaduna State in a blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

Lt. Olubodunde explained that on interrogation, Dutse confessed he was going to Katsina State to bring AK-47 rifles for which he received part payment of N300,000.

“After a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK machine gun, 399 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and 3 AK-47 rifle magazines,” he said.

Lieutenant Olubodunde also revealed that the troops deployed in Mararaba Baissa community of Donga LGA apprehended two other suspected gunrunners who were allegedly involved in extra judicial killings and cattle rustling with the sum of N600,000.

“The money recovered from the suspects was part of the proceeds from their illegal activities and 2 Techno mobile phones,” he added.

He gave the names of the suspects as Alhaji Adamu Damisa (40 years old) and Usman Isah (44 years old).