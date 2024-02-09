Naira falls again, against Dollar, weakens to 1,479/dollar

The naira fell by 1.4 per cent to the dollar at the parallel market on Thursday, following strong demand for dollars.

It traded at the rate of N1,480/$, N20 weaker than N1,460/$ quoted on Wednesday at the black market.

The dollar has increased to N1,480. People are still demanding it and that’s why it’s increasing.

The greenback was sold at the closing rate of N1,482.

Market experts says ” If there is no demand, prices will certainly come down but our consistent thirst for the dollar is making it to rise gradually against the naira.

At the official market, the naira further weakened against the United States dollar, according to data posted on the FMDQ Exchange website.

It closed at N1479.47/dollar, compared to N1434.53/dollar recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile forex turnover has taken a downward trend in the last two days.

The total value of transactions recorded at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market fell from $465.29m on Tuesday and $203.93m on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange showed on Thursday.

This indicates a 56 per cent drop in the value of transactions recorded on the FMDQ platform which records volume and value of transactions on NAFEM, the official FX market.

This drop in FX transaction came on the heels of a steady increase in the value of FX transactions on the platform, following a series of circulars issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN had last week issues circulars compelling banks to sell their excess dollar holdings, among others.