Nigeria-S’African Match: Father Of Two Dies In Ogun

Another tragic report has revealed how a 43-year-old man, Mikail Osundiji, died.

It was while watching the semi-final football match between Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Osundiji went into shock and died while watching the match at a public football viewing centre in Olomoore area of Abeokuta.

The father of two reportedly died when the referee cancelled Nigeria’s second goal against South Africa, by Victor Osimhen.

Relatives said the deceased did not show any sign of sickness prior to his death.

An elder sister to the deceased, Mrs. Adetunji Nofisat, explained that Osundiji suddenly breathed out heavily after the cancellation of the Nigeria’s second goal, lowered his head and consequently fell to the ground at the football viewing center.

“That was when other people at the football viewing center rushed to him and took him to one of the private hospitals in Olomoore before the doctor on duty pronounced him dead”, the deceased’s sister said.

Nofisat however, disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been buried on Thursday afternoon according to the Islamic rites.

“We cannot take his corpse to his hometown, Okuku in Osun State because he still has a father, mother and two children who are of 12 and seven years of age”, she said.

The death of Osundiji adds to the list of casualties from the Nigeria/South Africa match.

Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Alhaji Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi, deputy Bursar of Kwara state University (KWASU) Malete; a corps member in Adamawa State, all lost their lives in similar circumstances in the tension-soaked match Nigeria won by 4 goals to 2 on penalties.

Also, A yet to be identified in Ijebu-Ode has sadly passed away.

According to a Facebook post

“Just In: – Man died yesterday in a ball centre after Nigeria won. Anonymous said he has high blood pressure he was nursing, possibly the noise and tension of the match caused the attack, before he was rushed to general hospital ijebu ode, He Died. Mayomayo, ljebu Ode Ogun State.”