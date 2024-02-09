Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali threaten “Don’t you come back to South Africa…

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who plays for Chippa United in South Africa, has reportedly received threats from South African fans following his standout performance against the country.

The South African fans reportedly warned him against returning to his club after the AFCON.

Former Super Eagles international Idah Peterside revealed the threats while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, stating that some fans have warned Nwabali not to go back to Chippa United in South Africa after the AFCON tournament.

While the threat has not been reported, it’s believed that some South Africans are displeased with Nwabali’s role in preventing their team from reaching the finals.

Peterside said, “The biggest problem we have had is that we have gotten some messages where people have sent messages to the goalkeeper threatening him. I hear some people are telling him not to come back to South Africa since you didn’t want us to score. We have not heard of any violence. but just threats. They have been threatening him and threatening some people.”

Nwabali showcased his prowess during the semi-final clash against Bafana Bafana, making crucial saves during regulation time and stopping two penalties during the shootout.