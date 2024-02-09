Tension-soaked football matches, medical experts warn, advice fans

Some medical experts on Thursday advised Nigerians, especially sports lovers, to stay away from highly staked emotional matches that might put them in dangerous health conditions.

The experts’ warming came while reacting to the reports of the deaths of the four Nigerians.

The Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Prof Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said people with pre-existing health conditions should avoid getting emotional about the outcome of a match.

Fabamwo said, “To start with, I don’t know what caused the deaths of these three Nigerians, but to me, it looks as if you’re keen to associate it with the excitement of the football match. This is a possibility, but we must not take our eyes off other possibilities. My advice is that people should not get unduly excited, especially if they have pre-existing medical conditions.

“Some people are living on inadequately treated high blood pressure, or what we call uncontrolled high blood pressure. High blood pressure is a disease that may be silent in the body, and you don’t even know that you have it until somebody bothers to check and see that your blood pressure is in the sky.

“So people like that, if they get overexcited,may have a massive cerebrovascular accident, which may lead to death. It’s essentially that people, especially when they are watching epic matches, should not get overly excited. Everybody should be calm.”

Speaking on the need for Nigerians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, a sports manager and director of sports at the Federal University of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Dr. Balogun Adebayo, urged sports supporters to expunge the win-at-all-cost mentality.

He said, “You will be in that situation when you have the mentality that you must win at all costs. Nigerians should try to imbibe this spirit of sportsmanship. In sports, you win some and you lose some.

“All the teams that went to the AFCON had prepared for the competition. Once matches get to that stage, you should be ready for the result to go either way. must-not-lose mentality could be a major factor in what led to their death. Nigerians should not put themselves under unnecessary pressure.”

A medical officer, Dr. Oluwatuyo Olasubomi, urged Nigerians to know their health before subjecting themselves to situations that might affect their emotional balance and state of mind.

Olasubomi said, “Having a good understanding of your state of health is very important before you get involved in anything that can tilt your emotional balance or tilt your state of mind at any point in time. So, at any point in time, whether you want to watch a football match or do something that involves emotional instability, Nigerians should be careful not to get overly excited.

“One funny thing about Nigerians is that you know you are maybe hypertensive and you’re undergoing medications for something; you shouldn’t let the result of the football match be a main deciding factor. At that moment, you should decide that the outcome of the match should not affect your well-being.”

In 2013, another tension-soaked quarter-final AFCON match between the Super Eagles and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire reportedly led to the death of an Abeokuta football fan, Moshood Owolabi.

The 40-year-old fan reportedly slumped as he watched the match with other spectators at the Promise Viewing Centre in the Oke-Sokori area of the town.

The victim was believed to be an engineer with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, and the Federal Ministry of Works in Abeokuta.

The Super Eagles coached by the Stephen Keshi went on to win the tournament.

