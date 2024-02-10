Access bank boss, Wigwe, family and Ogunbanjo die in Helicopter Crash



Access bank boss, Hebert Wigwe may have just passed away with his wife and children today in a fatal helicopter crash.

Their Helicopter was said to have crash in California. They were said to be heading for Las Vegas…but crash occurred midway between Nevada and California.

The helicopter crashed Friday night near Nipton, California, with six people on board, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Nipton is a small town in San Bernardino County located about 12 miles southeast of Primm, Nevada.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) also perished in the crash !

Six passengers were onboard, however, no survivors found so far.

As of Saturday morning, no survivors had been found, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the sheriff’s department said.

The FAA identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130.

No survivors were located after the helicopter crashed in the Mojave Desert in California Friday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night, a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the statement added. “We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names. No survivors have been located.”

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration said a helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, Friday night.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Mr Herbert Wigwe, Fca, a non executive director at Access bank, started his professional career with Coopers & Lybrand Associates, an international firm of Chartered Accountants. He spent over 10 years at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc where he managed several portfolios, including financial institutions, large corporates and multinationals.

He left Guaranty Trust Bank as an Executive Director to co-lead the transformation of Access Bank Plc in March 2002 as Deputy Managing Director. He was appointed Group Managing Director/CEO effective January 1, 2014 and served in that capacity till May 2022. He was subsequently appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Bank effective May 2022.

Mr Wigwe is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Executive Management Programme.

He holds a master’s degree in Banking and International Finance from the University College of North Wales, a master’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and a B.Sc. degree in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). Mr Wigwe is the Chairman of The Access Bank (UK) Ltd and a Non-Executive Director of Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company Plc; FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange; Shared Agents Network Expansion Facilities Ltd and Agri-Business/ SME Enterprises Investment Scheme.

He is also a member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria