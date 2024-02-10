AFCON final: Ivory Coast will go home with cup in error – Prophet

Ahead of the final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, a self-acclaimed prophet, Dr Kan Ebube Muonso of the Power and Victory in Christ Church has predicted that Ivory Coast will go home with the cup but in error.

In a post on his church’s Facebook page on Friday, Kan predicted that the error would be caused by the referee.

However, the self-acclaimed prophet said he would collect the cup from Ivory Coast and hand it over to Nigeria after his mountain program by the power of God.

According to him, Nigeria is the rightful team to go home with the cup.

“I saw Ivory Coast going home with the cup in error by ref/partial against Nigeria but Nigeria is the rightful team that is supposed to go home with the cup, but I will collect the cup from Ivory Coast to Nigeria by the power of God after my mountain program which will commence tomorrow.