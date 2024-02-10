AFCON Final -We are going to revenge Sabastine Haller, Ivorian Strikers roars

“We are playing the (AFCON final) final against Nigeria. It is a great nation. It is heavy. They beat us in the group stage.

“But we are already motivated to go and lift the trophy on Sunday in this stadium in front of the Ivorian people. We have revenge to take on Nigeria,” Haller told BeIn SPORTS.

The two-time champions are the first host country to reach the AFCON final since Egypt in 2006, and the turnaround is absolutely remarkable for a team that was on the brink of elimination in the group stage.