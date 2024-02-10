Bimbo son of Chief Chris Ogunbanjo crashes to death, along Wigwes

Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo was born in Nigeria to the family of Chris and Hilda Ogunbanjo, OFR, CON, a distinguished and foremost corporate lawyer.

It was on Saturday, January 2017, when Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, was conferred with a chieftaincy title in his native home in Erunwon, Ijebuland, Ogun State. He was conferred with Otunba Baamofin of Erunwon title by Oba Adebayo Jonshon Okunbena, the Elerunwon of Erunwon.

Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo was the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX Group), the non-operating holding company that emerged from the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) from 2021 to 2022.

Ogunbanjo replaced Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who bowed out after completion of his three-year tenure as president.

Prior to this, he was the President of the National Council of the NSE from 2017 to 2021.

He served as Managing Partner of the renowned, leading corporate law firm of Chris Ogunbanjo LP (Solicitors), a firm he joined in 1990 after a spell as a credit analyst with Chase Manhattan Bank (Nigeria) Limited.

He served on the boards of several multinational corporations and non-profit organizations including Beta Glass Plc and the Advisory Board of the University of Buckingham Centre for Extractive Studies. He also served on the Board of GTL Registrars Limited, AIICO Insurance Plc and ConocoPhillips Limited amongst others.

Bamofin Ogunbanjo was a member of the International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, Institute of Petroleum and a registered capital market consultant with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.