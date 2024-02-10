Cardoso says efforts to stabilize Naira yields early results

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the apex bank is leaving no stone unturned to stabilize the economy

He is also thumbing his chest and says, the efforts are beginning to yield results.

“Among other things

we have also halted quasi-fiscal measures of over N10tn by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the guise of development finance interventions.

YOUNEWS learnt that the policy before now contributed to flooding excess naira and raising prices to the levels of inflation we are grappling with today.

The CBN governor further stated that its efforts were beginning to yield results to ease the economic situation in the country.

Cardoso while addressing the issues said, “These measures, aimed at ensuring a more market-oriented mechanism for exchange rate determination, will boost foreign exchange inflows, stabilize the exchange rate, and minimize its pass-through to domestic inflation.

“Indeed, they have already started yielding early results with significant interest from Foreign Portfolio Investors that have already begun to supply the much-needed foreign exchange to the economy.

“For example, upwards of $1bn in the last few days came in to subscribe to the Nigeria Treasury Bill auction of N1tn which saw an oversubscription earlier this week.”

Cardoso added, “Our measures aimed at improving USD supply into the Nigerian economy, has significant potential in taming the volatility of the exchange rates. However, for these measures to be sustainable, we must as a country, moderate our demand for FX.”

Meanwhile on addressing the issue of the free fall of Naira in exchange for US dollar and other hard foreign currencies, the CBN governor has advised Nigerians to reduce their quest for dollars, consumption and usage of foreign goods.

He emphasized that without moderation of demands on USD, the CBN has no magic wand to hurriedly get naira stabilised.

He, also informed that series of measures put in place by the apex bank recently, are yielding results with inflow of about $1billion into the economy.

He said, “The Nigerian foreign exchange market is currently facing increased demand pressures, causing a continuous decline in the value of the naira. Factors contributing to this situation include speculative forex demand, inadequate forex supply increased capital outflows, and excess liquidity.

“To address exchange rate volatility, a comprehensive strategy has been initiated to enhance liquidity in the FX markets.

“This includes unifying FX market segments, clearing outstanding FX obligations, introducing new operational mechanisms for BDCs and IMTOs, enforcing the Net Open Position limit, Open Market Operations and adjusting the remunerable Standing Deposit Facility cap among others.”

“It is also clear that the task of stabilizing the exchange rate, while an official mandate of the CBN, would necessitate efforts beyond the Bank itself. It will also include actions by corporates and individuals to reduce our frequent demand for the dollar for business and personal needs”.

On the inflation rate, the apex bank governor assured Nigerians that it will reduce to 21.4% in 2024.

“Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, aiming to rein in inflation to 21.4% in the medium term, aided by improved agricultural productivity and easing global supply chain pressures,” he said.