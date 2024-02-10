Chain Reactions Africa becomes Indomie Instant Noodles PR Consultant

An Outstanding deal worthy of celebrating has come the way of Chain Reactions Africa !

The soar away PR consultancy firm has emerge, (of course from several considerations) as the new Public Relations Consultancy for Indomie Instant Noodles

The president of industry association PRCAN, Jaiye Opayemi and his Chain Reactions Africa team are trending over this

The attached picture authenticate , the story at the contract signing appointing Chain Reactions Africa as the new Public Relations Consultancy for Indomie Instant Noodles in Nigeria.

Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications & Event General Manager; Israel Opayemi, Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Africa and Oluwadamilola Olujide, Associate Consultant, Chain Reactions Africa.

Chain Reactions Africa is a leading full-service Strategic Communication Consultancy.

It pride herself as offering, a one-stop solutions house for Brand, Consumer, and Leadership PR; Reputation Management; Crisis Communication; Government Relations; Thought Leadership Orchestration; and Digital Marketing.

Chain Reactions, YOUNEWS, is aware is client-focused and tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

” We leverage our local knowledge and expertise to deliver innovative and effective communication solutions. We work closely with our clients to understand their business goals, values, and objectives, which allows us to create customized strategies and initiatives that drive business growth.

“Our team of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to every project, ensuring that our clients receive world-class service and results.