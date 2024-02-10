Wigwe’s family, bimbo perish on way to watch U.S. football match @ Las Vegas

Herbert Wigwe left Lagos State, Nigeria, on Wednesday to watch the Super Bowl 58, an American football competition.

The LVIII will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Wigwe’s wife and two kids also died in the crash. He left Lagos on Wednesday on Wednesday to watch the U.S. Super Bowl.

“One Bimbo Ogunbanjo was also on the flight. Bimbo Ogunbanjo is the son of business man, Chris Ogunbanjo.

Herbert Wigwe and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were absent at the Access Bank Lagos Marathon on Saturday.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

US officials had said the helicopter crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert late on Friday evening.