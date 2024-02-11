The Super Eagles are gunning for a fourth AFCON title, while the Elephants are seeking to have their third title, having only won in 1992 and 2015.

Both teams advanced from Group A, with Equatorial Guinea topping the table with a joint seven points and three goals difference. However, the Elephants made it out as the fourth third-place team.

See the team list:

Stanley Nwabali Williams Troost-Ekong Semi Ajayi Calvin Bassey Sanusi Zaidu Frank Onyeka Alex Iwobi Ola Aina Ademola Lookman Samuel Chukwueze Victor Osimhen

Follow live updates below:

90+3′ We are about to witness a subsitution. Lazare Amani (Ivory Coast) for Jean Michael Seri.

90′ There will be a minimum of 7 min. of added time.

90′ Dahane Beida shows a yellow card to Ola Aina (Nigeria) for his blatant foul.

88′ Here is a change. Seko Fofana is going off and Emerse Fae gives the last tactical orders to Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast).

87′ Dahane Beida rightly pulls out a yellow card and shows it to Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast).

87′ Substitution. Terem Moffi (Nigeria) has come on for Frank Onyeka.

86′ Jose Peseiro has decided to substitute Zaidu and he is replaced by Joe Aribo (Nigeria).

85′ The corner by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) lacks accuracy as it’s hit with too much power. The ball is off of the pitch and it’s a goal kick for Ivory Coast.

85′ A good clearance by a defender means the corner comes to nothing for Nigeria. Nigeria have been awarded a corner kick. The referee and one of his assistants both point at the corner flag.

85′ Nigeria failed to take advantage of the corner as the opposition’s defence was alert and averted the threat. The referee points to the corner flag and Nigeria will take a corner.

81′ 1 – 2 The ball is inside the net! Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast) is the scorer of the goal.

81′ Oumar Diakite (Ivory Coast) dinks a cross into the box in an attempt to find one of his teammates, but the defence manages to clear.

79′ Jose Peseiro has decided to make a change. Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) replaces Ademola Lookman.

79′ It’s time for a substitution. Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria) comes on in place of Alex Iwobi.

Cooling break!

75′ It’s hot out there so the ref signals there will be a cooling break for the players to take on some fluids.

75′ Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast) unleashes a shot, but his effort isn’t precise at all and it flies well wide of the left post.

70′ Emerse Fae prepares a substitution. Max Gradel is replaced by Oumar Diakite (Ivory Coast).

70′ Substitution. Serge Aurier makes way for Wilfried Singo (Ivory Coast).

69′ William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) creates himself some space around the penalty spot and connects with the free kick. His header is badly mistimed and sails high over the bar.

68′ Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast) fouls an opponent. At least that’s what referee Dahane Beida signals.

65′ The game is interrupted now, Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast) picks up a knock and the physio has to come on.

63′ 1 – 1 Goal! Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast) puts the ball past the goalkeeper!

62′ Odilon Kossounou (Ivory Coast) produces a ferocious strike from the edge of the box. His dangerous effort towards the bottom left corner is blocked by Stanley Nwabili, who pulls off a superb save to keep the ball out of the net. The ball goes out for a corner. Ivory Coast can continue in their attacking effort.

59′ Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast) gets a shot away from distance, but wasn’t really set to take it and fires well wide of the left post.

56′ The referee signals that it is time for a substitution and Moses Simon (Nigeria) is coming onto the pitch as Samuel Chukwueze cannot continue after picking up an injury.

54′ The expression of the referee Dahane Beida is crystal clear. This behaviour won’t be tolerated. Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast) is shown a yellow card.

53′ Stanley Nwabili (Nigeria) violates the rules and gets a yellow card.

49′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) is first to the rebound but his shot is blocked. Wow, what an escape there for the opposition.

49′ Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast) sends a pass into the box, but his attempt is thwarted and cleared.

49′ A direct free kick from a promising position, taken by Max Gradel (Ivory Coast), is struck into one of the defending players who deals with the threat.

49′ Zaidu (Nigeria) makes a rough challenge and the referee blows for a foul. Ivory Coast get a free kick.

47′ Evan Ndicka (Ivory Coast) commits a rough foul. Dahane Beida stops the game and makes a call.

46′ Referee Dahane Beida blows his whistle to start the second half.

45+5′ The match has reached half-time.

45+5′ Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast) had a good opportunity from long range. His shot was directed towards the middle of the goal, but Stanley Nwabili was alert and made a comfortable save

45′ 4 additional min. will be played.

43′ Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast) whips the ball into the penalty area, but one of the defenders is alert and spanks it away.

40′ Dangerous play by Zaidu (Nigeria). Dahane Beida blows his whistle for a foul.

38′ 1 – 0 Goal! William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria) heads, which goes past the goalkeeper!

37′ Zaidu (Nigeria) expertly controls the pass inside the penalty area and shoots, but it’s inadvertently blocked a defender. The linesman makes the right call and Nigeria will have a corner.

35′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) swings in the corner kick, but one of the defenders leaps highest to head the ball away.

34′ Stanley Nwabili was forced into action to thwart Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast). He found himself some space after latching on to a pass and unleashed a shot to the right post but couldn’t beat the keeper. The referee and his assistant both point at the corner flag. Ivory Coast will have an opportunity to threaten the opposition’s goal.

Cooling break!

28′ Jose Peseiro is stunned as referee Dahane Beida shows him a yellow card. What was that for?

27′ Rough tackle by Victor Osimhen (Nigeria). The referee blows his whistle for a foul.

24′ Dahane Beida blows his whistle as Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) used excessive force in the tackle during an attack.

21′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) beats the defender to the ball in the box and shoots, but the ball flashes just wide of the left post.

21′ Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast) looks like he will be the one to try and deliver a quality ball into the penalty box from the corner kick.

19′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) makes a rough challenge and Dahane Beida blows his whistle for a foul.

17′ Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) swings in a cross, but the ball is cleared to safety by one of the defending players.

14′ Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast) shoots from the edge of the penalty area. The ball travels low towards the middle of the target, but Stanley Nwabili easily deals with the threat.

14′ The corner from Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) is intercepted by the defence.

13′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) sends a beautiful cross into the penalty area, but the opposition’s defence manages to clear the ball to safety. The ball goes out of play and Ivory Coast have been awarded a corner kick.

10′ Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast) is clearly asking for some medical attention with his painful gestures. The extent of his injury is yet to be discovered.

9′ Dahane Beida couldn’t ignore the rough tackle by Calvin Bassey (Nigeria) and blew his whistle. Ivory Coast will take a free kick.

8′ Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast) bursts into the box and only has the keeper to beat, but sends a poor shot well over the crossbar.

6′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) launches the ball from the resulting corner, but one of the defenders is first to the ball and deals with the threat.

6′ Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) looks to break free, but an opposing player clears the ball away. Ivory Coast win a corner.

2′ Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) deprives his opponent of the ball, but the referee blows his whistle for a foul. He’s not happy with the decision!

1′ The first half has just begun