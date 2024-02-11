AFCON Final : Musa, Peseiro’s strategic collabo

Coach José Peseiro, we learnt has vowed to unleash the remaining 900 unused tactics in the final

In this analysis and Opinion, Desmond Ekwueme captures ascenerio

“Coach kindly listen to me. Let’s watch the full video of how Equatorial Guinea best Cote d’Ivoire 4-0. It’s going to be an inspiring and psychological factor to propel the boys in the final game

“Please bring in Kelz The Senior Man Iheanacho to play as No. 10 (playmaker or creative midfielder).

“We need him to carry the ball and lure the Ivoriens to come out and play thereby opening the spaces for Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

“We have good man markers in the midfield talking about Frank Onyeka and Alhassan Yusuf but we need someone to caress the ball, make it sumptuous and enticing to pull out the opponents and break their defensive plot.

“With Iheanacho anchoring the playmaking role and Osimhen and Lookman running wide to compliment the efforts of Moses Simon, we can break the back of the Ivoriens.

“That’s the tactics the Equatorial Guinea adopted to beat the host nation 4-0. We can do it.”

•NOTE : Quote not from Ahmed Musa. It’s just the contribution of Yours Sincerely as part of the build up to the AFCON final tomorrow. It’s part of the things to consider as Super Eagles take on the host nation.