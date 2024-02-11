AFCON: Winner “ll get N9bn, as CAF increases Cup prizes

Dr Patrice Motsepe, Confederation of Africa Football president, had announced a 40 per cent increment in prize monies before the start of the tournament.

All things being equal, the Super Eagles will receive $7m (N8.9bn) if they win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria reached the final of the 34th edition of the AFCON following a pulsating encounter against South Africa at the Stade de la Paix, Bouke, that saw the Eagles claim a 4-2 win on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 1-1.

As one of the finalists, the Eagles, alongside the hosts, who they face on Sunday, have already secured $4m.

According to the statement published on the website of the football governing body January 4, the winners of the tournament will receive $7m, $2m more than the reward doled out at the last edition in Cameroon.

The runners-up of the African showpiece event will now get $4m (N5bn), while each of the losing semi-finalists South Africa and DR Congo will receive $2.5m, with each of the four quarter-finalists taking home $1.3m.

“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions,” Motsepe said.

We have increased the prize money of the AFCON winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON prize money.

“I am confident that a portion of the prize money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations,” he added.