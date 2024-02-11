Citizens groan as rice hits N77,000 per bag, cement 7,000+

Food prices have been on the rise across Nigeria.

The situation deteriorated due to the impact of government policies such as the removal of subsidy on petrol and the free fall of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

Foodstuffs sellers in major cities confirmed this.

Long grain rice, which used to sell for between N45,000 and N50,000 in November, now costs over N70,000, putting a huge pressure on the consumers.

The unprecedented increase in the prices of commodities has caused nationwide hardship, with residents of some major cities taking to the streets to register their displeasure.

From Kano to Niger, Rivers to and Osun, residents protested the hardship on the streets.

In Niger State, for instance, residents of Suleja took to the street last Wednesday to register their displeasure over the high cost of living in the country.

Wednesday’s protest came two days after a similar protest in Minna, the state capital.

The Organised Labour on Friday insisted on embarking on an industrial action to register its displeasure over the current economic hardship in the country.

A bag of rice five months ago was around N49,000, but it increased to N68,000. As of yesterday (Thursday), my supplier said it had risen to N70,000. The cheapest thing we used to buy before, garri, is now N2,500 for a paint bucket. It was N800 before.

A bag of beans is now N65,000, which is three times the price it used to be. Also, groundnut oil is now N8,400 for four litres, and a bag of rice is now N70,000.

The price of cement too has risen by 100 per cent in three years to a record high of N7,000, on the back spiralling inflation in the country.

The prices of cement ranged between N3,300 and N3,500 in Lagos and Ogun States in March 2021 but have jumped to between N6,500 and N7,000 in both states as of last week.

Dangote Cement’s Group Executive Director in charge of Strategy, Portfolio Development, and Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin, had in 2021 attributed the high cost of cement in Nigeria to the global rise in demand for cement as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Nigeria is no exception as a combination of monetary policy changes and low returns from the capital market has resulted in a significant increase in construction activity. To ensure that we meet local demands, we had to suspend exports from our recently inaugurated export terminals, thereby foregoing dollar earnings,” he said.