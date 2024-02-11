Cote d’Ivoire emerges from behind to win AFCON 2023

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire this Sunday night, February 11, 2024, exacted vengeance on Nigeria, coming from behind to win 2-1 and lift the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire have won the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Ivorians came from a goal down in the final match on Sunday to score two goals to win the trophy.

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, had put his team ahead in the first half from a corner kick.

But two second half goals ensured that Cote d’Ivoire, which came out as the fourth best among the third placed teams in the group phase, won the trophy.

The Elephants, who lost to Nigeria by a lone goal when both teams met in Group A during the round robin stage of the tournament, dominated the game from the blast of the referee’s whistle.

They, however, went behind in 38 minutes when the Super Eagles during a rare foray upfront got a corner kick on the left flank. Ademola Lookman found Samuel Chukwueze, who flicked to skipper William Troost-Ekong, who headed past goalie Fofana for the opener to surpass Stephen Keshi’s record as the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history.

The Elephants continued their dominance on the restart, leveling scores in the 62nd minute, when unmarked Franck Kessie headed past goalie Stanley Nwabali to spark celebrations at the 60,000-capacity Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium, D’Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The hosts took the game beyond the Eagles in the 81st minute when Sebastien Haller stuck out a leg to turn Simon Adingra’s cross past the keeper Nwabali, as Ekong failed to challenge strongly.