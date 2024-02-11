Hubert Wigwe’s P.A escapes death narrowly

Facts have emerged that the personal assistant to Wigwe whom many had thought also perished with the crash is alive !

Since he travelled with his boss to California, and he was billed to be with him all through, many including family members had concluded that he too had gone the way of all men.

Hubert Wigwe’s Special Assistant, Faleye Olusola, whose name was in the manifest, escaped death miraculously as he did not board the ill-fated flight but opted to travel by road.

The Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe; his wife, Chizoba, and son died in a helicopter crash, which occurred on Friday night in the United States.

Olushola flew with Wigwe, his wife, son and former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo from London, United Kingdom to Palm Spring, a city in California, United States.

But on getting to Palm Spring, Olushola declined to board the ill-fated flight going to Boulder City in Nevada.

By stroke of instinct or perhaps principle, he insisted that he would not travel by Helicopter at night due to the weather conditions.

A conviction from his boss was not enough..He was said to have opted to travel to Boulder City by road and escaped the air disaster, that claimed lives.

Meanwhile, Access Holdings has reacted to the incident in a statement, saying however, that it lacked adequate information about the crash and was collaborating with the US authorities to get the updates.