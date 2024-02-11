I begged Wigwe to take me along, he rejected -Osita

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has revealed his last moments with the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

Chidoka said he requested to be part of this particular trip to the USA with Wigwe, who jokingly turned down his request.

Wigwe, the Co-founder of Access Bank and the founder, Wigwe University, alongside his wife, Chizoba, son and lawyer, Abimbola Ogunbanjo died in a helicopter crash on Friday.

Reports say that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

According to the US government, all on board are dead.

And a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chidoka has shared his last conversation with the business mogul.

“We had an appointment for last Thursday. ‘Osita, I will fly into Abuja with the VC on Thursday; after our meeting, I will leave for the US,’ I said. ‘Herbert, wetin they pursue you, you travel a lot these days, biko take me along.’ He laughed and said, ‘Osita, you can’t keep up with my pace. Just enjoy your peace,’” He wrote on X.

“We laughed and said goodbyes. It was the last goodbye. He couldn’t make it on Thursday.

“Since I left public office, he has been a strong supporter and friend. His wife Chizoba was at my wedding 22 years ago.

“His son looked up to me as his parents literally handed him over to me for mentorship.

“I am alone in the dark, wondering, is that it? Should we remain fearless? Somebody should tell me something.”