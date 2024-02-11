Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » We are hungry’ ( Ebi npawa oo)— market women protest in Lagos

We are hungry’ ( Ebi npawa oo)— market women protest in Lagos

The protest is austensibly over rising cost of living in Nigeria and Lagos particularly.

During the protest in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, the women carried placards with inscriptions such as “Baba Tinubu, Nigerians are hungry”, and ‘Tinubu, come and rescue us”, among others.

Over the past few days, some Nigerians have taken to the streets in protest in Osun, Niger, and Kano states over the rising cost of living in the country.

Since the removal of the petrol subsidy in May 2023, prices of commodities in the country have been going up.

Curiously, The All Progressives Congress (APC) had blamed the opposition parties for instigating protests to undermine the administration of Bola Tinubu.

