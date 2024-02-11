Wigwe waxes Philosophical about life, just before death

Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, shared a cryptic message on his social media pages a few weeks before his involvement in a helicopter crash in the United States.

In what many would likely tagged premonition about his death, Herbert Wigwe who just launched a University wrote doing optimum in one’s lifetime..so that one’s day will count in values, not just in figures.

At around 7 a.m. Nigerian time on Saturday, Wigwe was aboard the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter that crashed in California near the Nevada border.

The GCEO of Access Holdings was in the chopper alongside his wife, son and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group).

There were six passengers onboard, but no survivors have been found so far.

On January 19, Wigwe took to his social media pages and shared a message urging his thousands of followers to “remember that life is a precious gift”.

He advised them to “honour this gift by living with purpose”, adding that “let us number our days”.