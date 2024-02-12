Full list of awards given at the AFCON

The 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations ended on Sunday night on a disappointing note for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they lost the trophy to the host nation, Ivory Coast.

The Ivorians won 2-1 against Nigeria, courtesy of goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller who helped The Elephants clinch their third AFCON trophy.

Below is the full list of awards given at the AFCON:

(1) Ecobank Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

(2) Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award

South Africa

(3) Puma Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

(4) Puma Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

(5) Puma Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

(6) TotalEnergies Man of the competition

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

(7) Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast

(8) Best Coach award

Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast