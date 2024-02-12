The 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations ended on Sunday night on a disappointing note for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they lost the trophy to the host nation, Ivory Coast.
The Ivorians won 2-1 against Nigeria, courtesy of goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller who helped The Elephants clinch their third AFCON trophy.
Below is the full list of awards given at the AFCON:
(1) Ecobank Best Goalkeeper
Ronwen Williams – South Africa
(2) Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award
South Africa
(3) Puma Golden Boot winner
Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)
(4) Puma Silver Boot winner
Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)
(5) Puma Bronze boot winner
Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)
(6) TotalEnergies Man of the competition
William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria
(7) Best Young Player award
Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast
(8) Best Coach award
Emerse Faé – Ivory Coast