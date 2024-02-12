Hajj pilgrims reduces by 50%, as Dollar/ Naira Crisis Pushes Fare To #5m

Nigeria may not be able to fill all the 95,000 hajj seats allocated to it for this year’s pilgrimage .

Many intending pilgrims are yet to either deposit the fare or pay the balance.

Most of the states were yet to fill half of the slots given them.

The depreciation of the Nigerian currency, Naira, has jacked up the hajj fare to N4.9 million for this year’s intending pilgrims from the initial minimum N4.5 million pegged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Sequel to an adjustment in the methodology for setting the exchange rate, the naira slid to a record low on January 30, 2024 selling for 1,413 against the dollar at the official window.

The NAHCON had, on February 3, said intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj from southern states were required to pay N4,899,000; those from northern states, N4,699,000 and those from Yola and Maiduguri, N4,679,000.

the final dateline, which the commission gave intending for final payments to enable the commission to transfer the money to the service providers before the February 25 deadline set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, elapses today.

The NAHCON had allocated a total of 75,000 hajj slots to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and 20,000 to private tour operators.

In 2015, 91,000 Nigerian pilgrims performed hajj; 77,000 in 2016; 70,000 in 2017; 55,000 in 2018; 68,000 in 2019.

International hajj pilgrims were barred in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2022, Nigeria utilized all the 43,000 seats allocated to it. The country also filled all the 95,000 slots given to it in 2023

A week ago YOUNEWS reported the situation of things on Hajj;

