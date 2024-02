Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) on Sunday raided and sealed at least five warehouses at Dawanau in Dawakin Tofa.

Local Government Area of the state stocked with essential food commodities suspected to be hoarded.

The Chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, led the operation which caught owners of the warehouses unawares.

However, Warehouses found to be stocked with soybeans, sesame, wheat bran and Okro seeds were spared.