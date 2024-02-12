Peseiro no longer Super Eagle Coach !

The contract of Jose Peseiro as coach of the senior national team of Nigeria has expired following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Following the expiration of his contract earlier this year, Peseiro accepted a pay cut to continue as the Eagles coach, heading into the AFCON in Ivory Coast after leading the team through the qualifiers.

YOUNEWS recalls that Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, was promised to remain in charge of the men’s senior national team until the end of the 2023 AFCON.

The then Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, confirmed it.

The minister stepped in amid calls for the sack of the Portuguese coach following the Eagles’ disastrous start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers when Nigeria played back-to-back uninspiring 1-1 draws against Lesotho in Uyo and Zimbabwe in Rwanda.

Enoh had summoned the coach last week following the team’s poor outings.

While featuring on Channels TV, Enoh admitted that he inherited the ministry’s stance on Peseiro as they were involved in his hiring and payment of salaries, while he was also involved in the contract renewal of the Portuguese coach.

Then, the NFF agreed to an extension of the contract to allow the present Super Eagles coach to be able to sit as coach and take the national team to the next AFCON… and then see how well we do in that tournament before determining what then happens to his contract.

Jose Peseiro had said last month that he would not stay after AFCON.. ” NFF has approached me for extension,.. “but l am moving on”