AFCON Review : What Ivorien did to make them win !

At the point the Ivorien Football Federation took that bold and decisive decision to sack Jean-Louis Gasset before the commencement of the Round of 16 fixtures, drama or cold war would have ensued if it were Nigeria.

Here in Nigeria, we would have started a huge debate that would further destroy the already confused team.

We would ask, who is Emerse Fae? Which part of the country is he from? What religion does he practice? What is his CV like? What is his pedigree? Which coaching certificate has he? Where did he obtain the certificate(s) from? Is he an ex-international? Has he played in AFCON tournament before? I can go on and on.

But today, the very unknown football coach has joined the legends. He is now a hero. By legends I mean the very few African coaches who have won AFCON and possibly he could lead this team to qualify and play in the World Cup. Who knows he could repeat another Atlas Lions of Morocco magic in Qatar 2022 World Cup…or even improve on that feat.

By legends I mean joining the likes of Walid Regragui of Morocco who took his country to a semi-final finish in Qatar 2022 World Cup. Hassan Shehata of Egypt who won AFCON thrice, Aliou Cisse of Senegal who led his country to AFCON runners up finish in 2019, won AFCON in 2021 and qualified his country for Qatar 2022 World Cup and Late Stephen Keshi of Nigeria whose record is there for all to see among others.

Fae was relatively unknown. Not as famous at Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Kolo Toure, Emmanuel Eboue, Abdoulaye Traore and Alain Gouamene among others. He is just like every regular Ivorien ex-footballer until the task to lead his country presented itself on a platter of diamond to him.

Challenges of turning around a bad team visited him after his foreign boss, Jean-Louis Gasset was fired following a poor run of form in the AFCON tournament. Fae was prepared for challenges. He turned the challenges into fortune…and fortune brought him fame. Today, he is a legend.

During the 2012–13 season, Faé joined the training center of his former club Nice in order to obtain his football coaching diplomas. After three seasons, he coached their under-17, then under-19 in 2018–19.

On 8 July 2021, he became the head coach of Clermont reserve team.

On 20 May 2022, he became the manager of Cote d’Ivoire U-23, and assistant coach of the senior team under Jean-Louis Gasset.

On 24 January 2024, Faé was appointed as caretaker of the Elephants starting from the 2023 AFCON Round of 16 games, following the dismissal of Gasset.

Fae then led his country to defeat the defending champions Senegal on penalties, Mali after extra-time, and DR Congo in the semi-finals.

Eventually, Cote d’Ivoire clinched the title after a 2–1 victory over Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final.

This is another big lesson for our sports administrators. Use what you have to get what you need. Indigenous coach is the way to go. They know the terrain. All you need do is give them what you give to their foreign counterparts in terms of remunerations and this must include respect and free hands to run their teams.

Stop treating your indigenous coaches like “good-for-nothings.” Give them respect. Build your domestic league and make it attractive to sponsors. Work on officiating, security and above all welfare of players. Stop clubs from owing players salaries and bonuses.

Then, watch and expect to see the best from same players critics of local league say aren’t good enough for the national team explode.

